LAWDA demolishes 4 illegal structures

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A demolition drive was organized by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority through its Enforcement Wing on Tuesday in the area of Saderbal, Dar Mohalla Nigeen, Kathidarwaza and Ranger Stop Sultan Mohalla.

During the drive two single storey, one room and compound walling illegally raised by some violators were demolished on spot. During the demolition the demolition team met with stiff resistance from the ‘miscreants’ at site as the police party for protection during demolition was not available, despite that demolition team managed to demolish some illegal structures.

All the public residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction and in lake have been directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions / encroachments, as the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions/ removal of encroachments. Moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry / ferry any construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nageen Lake without getting permission and in case anybody found shall be dealt as per law.