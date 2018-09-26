About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA demolishes 3 plinths at Rakh-e-Arth Housing colony

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 25:

The Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday demolished three plinths at Rakhi-e-Arth Housing colony Bemina, on city outskirts.
The demolition drive was carried out by the Enforcement Wing of LAWDA in collaboration with Rehabilitation Sub-Division of Lake Division-Ist in which three plinths were demolished, which were raised illegally on LAWDA land by some violators.
LAWDA has also lodged an FIR against a tipper for ferrying illegal construction material in Teilbal area of summer capital without permission.
The authorities have warned the residents living in the LDA jurisdiction not to indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping the construction material in the restricted areas without permission.
In a statement LAWDA spokesperson said people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction are directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions.
He said Enforcement Wing will continue with demolition of illegal constructions. Tipper and Load Carrier owners have been directed not to carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen lakes without any permission.

 

