LAWDA demolishes 3 illegal structures, cleans Harwan Koal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 03:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Thursday conducted a demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing at Nigeen and Dalkapora, Rainawari areas.
LAWDA also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Nallah (Harwan Koal) and was restored to its original position after it was encroached by some locals in the area.
On the occasion, dumped construction material was seized and dredging of the encroached lake area was done. Officials also warned people not to dump any material inside the lake and desist from raising illegal constructions as per the directions of High Court.
They said \structures were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of the Court directions.
An official at Enforcement wing said all people residing within the authority’s jurisdiction are hereby directed that not to go for any sort of illegal constructions or encroachments. Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal construction, Official said.
According to Enforcement wing, official, tippers and load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited areas including Dal and Nigeen Lake areas without authority’s permission. Violators will be dealt with strictly, the official said.