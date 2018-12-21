LAWDA demolishes 12 illegal structures in several areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 20:
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Thursday conducted demolition drive through its Enforcement Wing, in many parts Srinagar.
LAWDA spokesperson in a statement said the demolition drive was carried out at Arabal Shalimar, Friends Colony Shalimar, Dangerpora Shalimar, Pahloo Brane, and Habak areas of city in which 09 2nd storey structures, 03 shops and block for wall was demolished by the demolition team, which were raised illegally by some miscreants in clear violation of High Court directions.
During the demolition there was resistance from the locals of the area at several places especially from women folk but demolition squad continued with the demolition and the illegally raised structures were raised to the ground, the spokesperson said.
He said the people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction are directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions or encroachment.
“The Enforcement wing will continue the demolition of illegal constructions. Moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal and Nigeen Lake without permission,” the spokesperson added.