LAWDA demolishes 10 illegal structures in the city

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
At least 10 structures were demolished by Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) on Wednesday through its Enforcement Wing, in many areas of the city.
The official spokesperson said the demolition drive was conducted in Friends Colony, Telibal, Dangerpora and Dhobi Mohalla Shalimar, Panditpora, Rangparistan, Nowpora, Duwlatabad and WFR areas, in which illegally raised four second-story structures and one single story structure were demolished.
In Panditpora, Rangparistan, Nowpora, Duwlatabad, and WFR areas also one 3rd story, two shops, one room structure, and tin walling were demolished.
During the demolition drive, a squad member of LAWDA Khursheed Ahmad Lone got injured.
The spokesperson said that the authority intends to carry out a series of demolition drives in the coming days. Enforcement officers of LAWDA Sohail Reshi & Tariq Ahmad who supervised the demolition drive, both appealed people to demolish illegal structures on their own to save this prestigious water body for posterity.
According to the Enforcement Officers of LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigor to remove all the illegal structures in non - permissible areas in the catchment area of Dal Lake.
They said legal action has also been initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan.
“People are advised to desist from carrying out illegal constructions in the area falling in the jurisdiction of LAWDA and demolish their illegal structures on their own to save this prestigious water body for posterity,” the officers said.
The spokesperson said that people residing within the LDA jurisdiction are directed not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/encroachments. As the Enforcement wing will continue with demolition of illegal construction moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal/ Nigeen Lake without permission.