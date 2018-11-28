LAWDA continues demolition drive around Dal lake, razes 10 structures

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Continuing its demolition drive around Dal lake, LAWDA’s Enforcement wing said on Wednesday that it has demolished 10 illegal structures in the of areas Friends Colony, Teilbal, Dangerpora and Dhobi Mohalla Shalimar, Panditpora, Rangparistan, Nowpora, Duwlatabad.
The officials said demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures in non-permissible areas in the catchment area of Dal Lake. They said legal action has also been initiated against the owners of houses and other structures that have come up in violation of the Master Plan.
[Representational Pic]