LAWDA conducts demolition drive inside Dal Lake

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 18:
Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement wing of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday demolished several illegal structures at Khona Khan Dalgate, Lone Mohalla Nowpora, Bagi Roopsingh Nowpora and also removed illegal tin walling at check saderbal.
According to Enforcement Officer LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.
He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area and legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.