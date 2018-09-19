About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA conducts demolition drive inside Dal Lake

Published at September 19, 2018 02:21 AM 0Comment(s)231views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 18:

 Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, the Enforcement wing of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Tuesday demolished several illegal structures at Khona Khan Dalgate, Lone Mohalla Nowpora, Bagi Roopsingh Nowpora and also removed illegal tin walling at check saderbal.
According to Enforcement Officer LAWDA, the demolition drive will continue with full vigour to remove all the illegal structures including palatial huts that have come up along the non-permissible zone in the catchment area of Dal Lake.
He said the encroachments are being removed in pursuance to the directions of the High Court, which has called for removal of all the illegal structures from the area and legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top