LAWDA conducts demolition drive in Dal Lake

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) carried out a demolition drive in the area Batpora Nehrupark and Abi Karpora Dal Lake on Thursday.
LAWDA official said that a single storey structure and a wooden shed were demolished by the demolition team which were raised illegally by some some unscrupulous elements while taking advantage of the prevailing situation.
According to Enforcement Officer LAWDA, two structures were demolished inside the Dal Lake. "Few selfish people are taking advantage of the situation and constructing illegal constructions. Therefore, we have started a demolition drive in which we have succeeded to some extent," the official said.
Enforcement officer said legal action was also initiated against the owners of houses and other structures which have come up in violation of the Master Plan in and around the Lake.