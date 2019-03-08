About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LAWDA conducts demolition drive

Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) Thursday carried out a demolition drive in Nigeen, Lal Bazaar, Saidakadal, Khojabag Tailbal, and Brien Pahloo.
During anti-encroachment drive, many illegal structures were demolished and watery land which had been encroached by anti-social elements was reclaimed by the team.
A Tourism Houseboat (Four Seasons) was running not as per the norms directed by High court in terms of sewerage and other aspects, was made un-operational and directed to comply with the standard norm.
In a statement a LAWDA official requested the people to refrain from raising illegal constructions and encroaching on the dal lake.
“Strict action shall be taken against those found indulging in such activities,” he said.
A police team comprising SHO Nigeen and SDPO Zakura accompanied the demolition team and managed law and order issues effectively.
Vice Chairman LAWDA, P Ramaswamy warned that such elements shall be dealt strictly and FIRs registered against them.
He said after receiving reports about these illegal constructions and encroachments, the Enforcement wing of LAWDA immediately swung into action and launched a demolition drive in and around the lakes.
Ramaswamy said already scores of such encroachments have been removed and the drive would continue with full intensity.
An official at LAWDA said the people residing within the LAWDA jurisdiction are hereby directed that not to go for any sort of illegal constructions/encroachments.
He said Enforcement Wing will continue the demolition of illegal construction moreover the Tipper/Load carried owners are directed not carry construction material in the prohibited area of Dal, Nigeen Lake without permission.

 

 

