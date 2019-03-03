LAWDA carries out demolition drive at Cheshmashahi

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
Under its special demolition drive the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority Saturday demolished a commercial structure at Cheshmashahi and one room structure which was raised illegally by a violator. The official spokesperson said the authorities have warned the residents living in the LDA jurisdiction not to indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping the construction material in the restricted areas without permission. “The LAWDA will continue with demolition of illegal construction in these areas,” the spokesperson said.