About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LAWDA carries out demolition drive at Cheshmashahi

Published at March 03, 2019 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)324views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, March 2:

Under its special demolition drive the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority Saturday demolished a commercial structure at Cheshmashahi and one room structure which was raised illegally by a violator. The official spokesperson said the authorities have warned the residents living in the LDA jurisdiction not to indulge in illegal construction activities or dumping the construction material in the restricted areas without permission. “The LAWDA will continue with demolition of illegal construction in these areas,” the spokesperson said.


Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top