LAWDA, Army, SMC start joint ‘clean Dal’ initiative

Have engaged 1500 skilled laborers, Army men extracting weeds unprofessionally: LAWDA
Have engaged 1500 skilled laborers, Army men extracting weeds unprofessionally: LAWDA
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Dec 20:
Army has started ‘Clean Dal Initiative’ in collaboration with the State administration to clean the world famous water body of unwanted lilies and weeds.
From last four days, scores of Army men can be spotted working on Boulevard to clean the unwanted weeds from the lake.
An Army official wishing anonymity told Rising Kashmir that they have combined the efforts to clean the Dal Lake, which is the pride of Kashmir valley.
The official said the program is a joint effort of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and the State administration.
“We want to find a permanent solution to avoid unwanted growth of weeds and lilies inside the lake. We too want to contribute little towards this ailing water body,” the official said.
He said they have started the trial exercise for a small portion of the lake and the program will last for 15-20 days.
“After the trial we will decide future strategy,” the official said adding that our men are also learning from this initiative.
The official admitted that the army men are not fully trained but ‘they will learn with this initiative and gain experience.’
"From next year if Army will extend this initiative again they (soldiers) will be fully prepared," he added.
An official at the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) claimed that army men are not fully trained and they cut the weeds unprofessionally.
“They asked for 20 skilled laborers and they are now training their own men,” the official said. Soldiers are extracting weeds unprofessionally and with time they will grow again, he said.
He claimed that LAWDA is using skilled laborers and have cleaned around two square kilometers of the area since last year. “LAWDA has engaged over 1500 skilled laborers,” Official said.
According to the state government, Rs 759 crores were spent on the conservation of Dal Lake in the last 16 years.
A total of Rs 400.96 crores were allocated by the Central government for the conservation of the lake whereas State’s contribution is said to be Rs 399.07 crores.
The High Court earlier observed that nothing had been achieved despite spending huge money on the restoration of the lake.
irfanahyattoo@risingkashmir.com