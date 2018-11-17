Lawar Munda shopkeepers stage protest, block Sgr-Jmu highway

Urge Govt to rehabilitate affected shopkeepers
Urge Govt to rehabilitate affected shopkeepers
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16 (KNS):
At least 200 shopkeepers in Lawar Munda area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday staged a protest against the government for ‘failing to rehabilitate them’.
The shopkeepers including young and old hit the streets today and blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway to mark a protest against the government’s alleged apathy.
The protesting shopkeepers said that they suffered a huge loss due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and following which the government took a decision in March 2017 to rehabilitate the affected shopkeepers.
However, they said that the government failed to implement the order on ground, thus leaving them to lurch at large.
Fayaz Ahmad Shapoo, president of the Shopkeepers association told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that a deflation comprising shopkeepers also called on Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganie and apprised him about their sufferings.
He said that keeping in view of sufferings of shopkeepers; the government led administration must rehabilitate the affected shopkeepers so that they could heave a sigh of relief.
However, the traffic also came to a grinding halt after the shopkeepers blocked the highway.
The protesters later demande