Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

July 30, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday moved the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, saying it has been brought to ensure justice for Muslim women and should not be seen through a political prism.



Urging members to approve 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019', he said the practice of triple talaq is continuing despite the Supreme Court banning the same through its judgement.



The Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha last week.



Moving the bill, Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics, as it aims to ensure gender dignity and equality.



"This issue should not be seen through a political prism or votebank politics. This is a question of humanity. This is for ensuring justice to women, dignity and empowerment to women and to ensure gender dignity and equality," he said.