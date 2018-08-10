Law Deptt calls for regular monitoring of cases pending in courts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 9:
The government has asked its legal counsels to inform the Law Department on weekly basis about all such cases where the Chief Secretary is required to submit a response.
“It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Law Officers posted in various Departments Senior AAGs, AAGs, DAGs, Government Advocates and Standing Counsels that the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs be kept informed of all the cases, on weekly basis, where the Chief Secretary is required to submit a response before the court of law,” said a Circular issued by Law Secretary.
It said that all the Administrative Secretaries are requested that the office of Chief Secretary be kept updated about such cases covering the key issue, the relief sought, the view of the department, the follow-up action taken/proposed to be taken on the next date of hearing deeming it necessary so as; to avoid submission of any last-minute response and to avoid passing of adverse orders against the State authorities.
It further said that the cases pending before the Supreme Court of India, High Court of J&K, National Human Rights Commission, National Green Tribunal, State Human Rights Commission, State Accountability Commission where specific directions are issued to the Chief Secretary or contempt has been filed against him or the case is of specific importance need to be attended to promptly.