Law Commission examining sedition law scope: GoI

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi, July 18:
Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir Wednesday said the Law Commission of India was considering the scope and ambit of the law on sedition, in order to ascertain under what circumstances it can legitimately be invoked.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Ahir said MHA had written to the Ministry of Law and Justice to request the Law Commission of India to study the usage of the provisions of Section 124 A (Sedition) of IPC and suggest amendments.
“The Law Commission has undertaken the examination of Section 124 A and is considering the scope and ambit of the law on sedition, in order to ascertain under what circumstances it can legitimately be invoked,” Ahir said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.
He said a draft report on the subject had been prepared, discussed and deliberated in the Law Commission's meeting held on June 26 and, as decided, the same was being reviewed.
He said the report was yet to be finalized by the Law Commission.
Section 124 A prohibits any words, spoken or written, or any signs or visible representation that can cause "hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection" toward the government.
The Supreme Court has imposed limits on the use of the sedition law and the GoI’s move seems a result of the ongoing demand to repeal the outdated law.