Launch crusade against encroachers: Div Com to DCs

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners to launch a crusade against encroachers and illegal occupants on State and Kacharaie land especially on high-value land across the Kashmir division.

He also directed them to take strict action against the encroachers and book them under the relevant section of law.

All Deputy Commissioners were directed to start intense anti-encroachment drives across all the Tehsils on a daily basis to ensure that encroachment on roads, Srinagar-Jammu Highway, State and Kahcharai lands are removed immediately and send a daily report to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.

The government has so far retrieved 78937 kanals of Kahcharai and 48896 kanals of State land from the illegal occupants.

It is said that the vacant land would be used for developmental utilization like the construction of government schools, health centers, community halls, playing fields, panchayat ghars, fire tender stations and other essential services as per the demands from the local population.