Latest tech interventions must to produce institutes of excellence: Zulfkar

Srinagar, May 11:
Minister for School Education, Hajj & Auqaf and Tribal Affairs, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, today directed the concerned to introduce market-oriented professional courses, adopt latest teaching methods and seek technological intervention in teaching methodology as well as in administrative work.
The Minister expressed these views during his visit to teachers’ hostel ‘Ustad Ghar’, under-construction Auditorium building, and State Institute of Education (SIE) and DIET building here at Bemina.
Urging the SIE and DIET officials to break the stereotype training methods, the Minister said training should not be for receiving certificates only. He said the need of the hour is to impart training on modern lines by using the new methodology and latest technology so that the master trainers could propagate the same quality down the line.
The Minister also asked for developing a mechanism through which standard and efficiency of trained teachers, who receive training from SIE and DIETs, could be assessed.
Highlighting the importance of introducing the new courses in the curriculum, Zulfkar said that in present day and age there is a great influx of information, mainly coming through the internet. However, he said the focus should be on relevant and up to date courses that match up with the market trends are introduced, so that the students have better prospects of getting jobs or establishing their entrepreneurial units.
He also directed for providing refresher courses to the teachers. Many new things have come up which a present-day teacher should be aware of, therefore, refresher courses become important, said the Minister.
Zulfkar also announced that to reward the good work of teachers, besides getting State level award, would be felicitated with zonal as well as district level awards. The awards will be given in all the three categories of best principal, best headmaster and best teacher.
The Minister said the aim is to make the Governmental educational schools institutes of excellence. He said for this whatever, is required will be done. He said constructing ‘Ustad Ghar’, which is constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore, is a step in the direction.
He informed that the construction of ‘Ustad Ghar’ has solved the problem of finding private accommodation for the teachers receiving various trainings here. He said not only the departmental teachers, but even the employees from other departments could avail the boarding and lodging facility available at the Ghar at nominal prices, provided the latter has followed the official protocol for it.
It was revealed that the Ustad Ghar has 24 double bedrooms with attached washrooms, 13 triple bedrooms, and two dormitories with attached washrooms.
The Minister also took stock of the finishing work of Auditorium constructed by J&K Housing Board at an estimated cost of around Rs 11.64 crore. It was revealed that previously department had to book other auditoriums which was costing a great deal to it. However, with the construction of their own auditorium, the department would not only save a great deal of money but by renting it to other government agencies for doing their functions could earn good revenue from it.
After taking stock of the work completed so far, the Minister announced that the auditorium, with a seating capacity of 520, would be inaugurated later this month by the Chief Minister.
Secretary Education Farooq Ahmad Shah, Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo, Joint Director State Institute of Education Kashmir Mehboob Hussain, Principal DIET Srinagar, Suriya Bano and other concerned officers were accompanying the Minister.