Late Adnan Memorial Football Tourney kicks off

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Aug 11:
First Late Adnan Memorial Football tournament was kicked off at Zalwan Football Ground in Bandipora District here on Saturday. The event is being organized by Watapora Football Community.
In the Inaugral match Muslim FC Bandipora defeated Shining Star FC Bandipora by 2-0. Muzaffar Ahamd and Waseem Ahmad Respectively Scored Goal for Muslim FC.
Though Shining Star FC made several moves from both flanks to reduce the goal deficit but failed to convert into goals. When the final whistle blew the final scoreline didn’t alter 2-0 in favour of Shining Star FC.
Hundrends of people and sports lovers from Nook and corner of area witnessed the match and appreciated the efforts of the Organization for conducting the tournament.
As per Organizing Body of the Tournament; they said that as many as 16 teams from across the district will be participating in the tourney. (KNS)