Large quantity of drugs seized in last 9 month in Ramban: Police

May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Large quantity of narcotics, including 30 kg heroin, 4,030 kg poppy and 78 kg cannabis, has been seized during the past nine months from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, an official said Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has launched a massive drive against the drug peddlers in view of the growing menace in the state.

Drugs including 3,870 tablets of opioid Tramadol were also seized during the period, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Anita Sharma said.