Large number of people attend last rites of slain CRPF jawan in Pulwama

People in large numbers on Monday attended the last rites of a local Central Reserve Police (CRPF) jawan, who was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Sunday night.
People - including youth, women and elderly turned up in large numbers on Monday to attend the last rites of CRPF Constable Naseer Ahmad Rather at his ancestral graveyard in village Naira in Pulwama.
Official sources said that militants fired upon Naseer near his house at village Naira in Pulwama, leaving him critical with multiple injuries in his abdomen, following which he was immediately rushed to District Hospital, Pulwama, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.
The slain jawan was posted in Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar with 183 battalion of CRPF and was on leave.