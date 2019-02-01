Laparoscopic surgery facility inaugurated at Imam Hussain (RA) Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Imam Hussain (RA) Hospital located in Bemina Srinagar has introduced Laparoscopic Surgery facility. The facility was inaugurated by the Hospital president Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi. A large number of people were present on the occasion.
Expressing satisfaction over the functioning of the hospital, Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi who is president Anjuman Shari Shain said that the donors and respectable people played a key role in the establishment and functioning of the Imam Hussian (Ra) hospital.
Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi lauded the role of hospital staff saying that despite working on meager salaries the staffers leave no stone unturned in serving the patients and needy. He said that this hospital has been progressing by leaps and bounds.
On this occasion, the hospital administrative officers Zulfqar Ali Bhat threw light on the working of hospital. He gave a detailed account of the functioning of the hospital. He said that this year the services of 40 more doctors were availed for surgical purposes. He added that 128 students have been admitted in the hospital.