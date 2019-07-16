About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Langer for swift redressal of people’s problems

 In order to get first-hand account of governance in far flung areas of the district, District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Dr. Raghav Langer visited Bani and Duggan areas of Kathua.
As per an official, he inspected the functioning of CAPD Store and Sub Division Hospital at Bani.
He enquired about the medical facilities for the patients, their diet and facility of X-Ray machine. For persons living in remote and far off places where there is no road connectivity, DDC directed to use palanquin to carry such patients and fix their rates according to the distance so that no patient can be overcharged.
Similarly, ration quota was also examined and directions were passed for streamlining of Public Distribution System.
Several deputations from nearby villages of Bani comprising villagers, Panchs and Sarpanchs projected their demands which included notifying Bani Town as Municipal Committee, Bus service from Bani to Chamba and Pathankot, creation of sub-division at Bani for proper monitoring and execution of works, online updation of ration cards, payment of houses constructed under PMAY/IAY, slow progress of Bani-Basholi road, power issues, demand for transformer repair workshop, PDD sub-division for Bani, Aadhar enrollment of left out populace, renewal of Gun License, authorization of SDM for issuing PRC, market intervention for selling agri and horti produce, liability of MGNREGA and other issues.
After hearing their demands, DDC directed ACD, Sukhpal Singh to facilitate villagers for seeding their Aadhar number with bank accounts and SDM Bani and J&K bank representative was directed to conduct camps for Aadhar registration.
DDC also called for organizing awareness camps by different departments highlighting their schemes so that maximum enrollment under these schemes can be ensured.
Later, DDC visited Duggan and listened to the demands of various deputations.
Panchs, Sarpanchs and villagers from far off places demanded houses under PMAY, infrastructure for Panchayat Ghar and streamlining of PDS among other issues.
He directed the SDM to organize camps for Aadhar registration, Ration Card and highlighting benefits of welfare schemes at Block level for maximum penetration of the target group.
ACD Kathua, Sukhpal Singh, SDM Bani, Joginder Singh, CMO, Dr. Ashok Choudhary, Executive engineers of PDD, PWD and PMGSY besides DSWO and other concerned officers accompanied the DDC, the official added.

