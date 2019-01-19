Langate villages face acute shortage of water

Srinagar:
Dozen of villages in Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are facing acute shortage of drinking water.
The administration has failed to provide the much basic necessity of life to a large populace of around 10000 people.
The locals said the pipeline system carrying water is damaged for a long time. “The irony is the PHE employees didn’t bother to repair the pipes,” they said.
The villages facing shortage of drinking water include Sudergund, Hangah, Batagund, Shatgund, Chontipora, Audoora, Nowgam, Khudi and Drungsoo.
The villagers told a local news agency that the acute water scarcity has hit their villages from past two weeks while the officials are paying no heed over their sufferings. “We approached to the higher ups in this regard but unfortunately all in vein. All the assurances given by the officials proved hoax,” the residents said.
They said that the authorities must not ignore their plights and should take the measures in this regard at earliest so that the villagers here could feel a sigh of relief.
The inhabitants appealed the higher ups of PHE department to look into the matter and redress their genuine grievances as soon as possible.
Given the harsh winters and snowy days, the residents face enormous difficulties as they have to stand in queues for hours under severe cold in search of water.
“Our men, women and children often fell ill by drinking unsafe and mud filled water. Authorities are not showing any concern for resolving the issue,” the residents said.
However the concerned department blamed the rupturing and freezing of pipelines due to chilly cold for the shortage of drinking water.
Executive Engineer PHE Division Handwara Najeed-ul-Aziz Trumboo told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that due to recent snowfall and freezing temperature the pipelines in the area were damaged.
“We have deployed men and machinery to repair the pipeline. We are supplying water through tankers for the people so that they don’t face water shortage. (KNS)