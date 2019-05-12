Langate villagers lock down receiving station to protest pesky power cuts

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The residents of several Langate areas on Saturday locked down the power receiving station in AudooraQalambad to mark a protest against the pesky power cuts.

The villagers of Qalamabad, Audoora, Warpora, Drungsoo, Shahnagri, Kutlari, Khudi, ChekYahama, Nowgam, Reshwari, and others also staged a protest against Power Development Department (PDD). They also chanted slogans against the department, saying that it has failed to provide adequate electricity to them from last two months.

They said that they are receiving electricity without any proper schedule, therefore leaving the local populace here to suffer. “We demand that adequate electricity be provided to the villagers so that we could heave a sigh of relief,” the protesters said.

The protesting villagers added that the situation has worsened in last days as they are hardly receiving electricity from the past two days. “We are reeling under darkness from last two days,” they said.

They added in case the situation continues, they will not pay the electricity fee this month.

The residents also locked the receiving station as a mark of protest, demanding authorities to provide adequate electricity to them. KNS