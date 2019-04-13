Langate residents demand probe, punishment to culprits

April 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after class seventh student Owais Ahmad was killed in forces pellet firing in Mandigam village of Langate area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the residents of the village Friday demanded a thorough probe into the killing and stern punishment to force personnel involved in minor’s killing.

People in large numbers visited the house of Owais today to express their sympathies and solidarity with the family over killing of minor boy in forces pellet firing yesterday evening.

They said Owais was innocent and not involved in stone pelting. “He was targeted by the forces personnel outside his home”.

“Owais was outside his home and playing with his friends. The forces personnel fired pellets at him from point blank range, causing severe injuries to him in head, skull, chest and face. The boy later died while being shifted to the hospital,” the locals said.

The neighbours of Owais said those at the helm should investigate the matter thoroughly and award stern punishment to the force personnel for killing minor boy.

“A judicial probe must be ordered into the killing and the culprits should be booked and punished,” they said.

Owais’s father said, “We have seen such kind of situation in the Valley. Many youth have been killed so far but no action has been taken against force personnel. Authorities had ordered probe into many civilian killings but the inquiries did not yield any result and none was punished.”

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in Manigam village and adjacent village of Langate today to protest killing of class 7th student.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was also thin on the roads. KNS



