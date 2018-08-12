Langate family that claims slain militant’s body appeals admin of intervention

‘We identified Muzzafar from pictures on social media’
‘We identified Muzzafar from pictures on social media’
Noor ul HaqLangate:
The family members of Langate youth, who claimed that one of the five militants killed in Rafiabad gunfight was their son, appealed state administration for immediate intervention for handing over of the body to them after proper exhumation.
The family members told Rising Kashmir that one of the five “foreign militants” killed in Rafiabad gunfight as claimed by army was their son.
Muzaffar Bashir Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, according to family members had gone missing on 5th of August. Muzaffar had done his graduation from Degree College Handwara and was helping his father in fruit business, family said.
“On 5th of August, we had a post marriage function of our elder sister at our home. Muzaffar worked tirelessly throughout the day and in the evening he told us that he will clear dues of a local shopkeeper but never came back. We called his number at around 9 in the evening but we found it switched off. On 6th August, we lodged a missing report with police station Langate,” Aadil Bashir Mir, brother of Muzaffar said.
Aadil said that they identified Muzzafar when the pictures of five militants killed in Rafiabad gunfight were shared on social media.
“We identified him by his face, shoes and clothes.”
He also claimed that on Friday, a masked man came and told the family that Muzaffar is one among the five killed militants.
Earlier Army claimed that five foreign militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed during a gunfight in upper reaches of Rafiabad Baramulla.
Addressing a press conference at Pohrupeth Handwara, Commander 7 Sector Brigadier Dharam Raj Rai on Friday said that analysis of recovered weapons and other items suggest that group belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba Tanzeem.
“Huge cache of arms, ammunition including 4 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter. The militants had probably infiltrated recently across the LoC,” Brig. Rai said.
Brigadier Rai said that on 5th August government forces had jointly launched searches based on human intelligence about the presence of militants in the upper reaches of Rafiabad forests.
“On 7th August, sources indicated presence of militants in general area of Lidder Panzal following which a cordon and search operation was launched by army's 32 RR and 9 Para in the area. On 8th August, militants fired on our forces, ensuing a gunfight. In the initial gunfight, one soldier got injured and was evacuated to the hospital by helicopter for medication. During the gunfight five foreign militants were killed by forces” he added.
A top police official from Sopore said that Bashir Ahmad Mir father of Muzaffar Bashir of Langate approached the police and claimed that one among the five militants killed in gunfight in Rafiabad forests is their missing son.
“We even approached SSP Sopore and SSP Handwara and they told us that body shall be exhumed after DNA tests. DNA test is a long process and they want to make us wait. We appeal the Governor, Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to allow us to exhume the body, so that we can confirm, if the body is of Muzaffar,” said Iqbal Mir, uncle of Muzaffar.
The family sought the immediate intervention of Governor N N Vohra for handing over of the body after proper exhumation.
The family comprising of old age parents, 3 sons and 3 daughters, among whom one was married on July 29 appealed the local police and army to show them the pictures of the militants, so they can confirm it.
“After every encounter close and clear images of militants are shared on media and with family members but after killing five militants in Rafiabad, neither army nor police shared close of pictures slain militants with us which is raising an eyebrow on the operation. Right now we just want body of our brother back. We want to bury him after proper rituals and obligations,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said, ”After the family claim, we collected the DNA sample of a family member and will be sent to Delhi on priority basis. Exhumation will take place after legal process and we can't exhume body on basis of some masked man’s claim.”
Meanwhile a complete shutdown was observed in Langate area of Kupwara in north Kashmir after the family claimed that one of the five militants killed in Rafiabad gunfight was their son.