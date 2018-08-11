About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Langate family seeks Governor's help for getting back slain son's body

Published at August 11, 2018 01:13 PM


Langate family seeks Governor

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The family of a militant killed in a gunfight in Ladoora forests has sought the immediate intervention of Governor N N Vohra for handing over of the body after exhumation.


The family of slain militant told media persons in Langate that after youth went missing on 6th August they filed a missing report on August 7 at Police station Langate but the youth was killed in a gunfight in Ladoora forests in Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The family identified the youth when the picture of his body went viral on social media and approached SSP Sopore Handwara who, family says told them that body shall be exhumed after DNA tests.

The family appeared before the media in Langate area of Kupwara district and sought the immediate intervention of Governor N N Vohra for handing over of the body after proper exhumation.

Family also claimed that the slain youth was a bachelors degree holder in arts and went missing on August 6. The family identified the youth only after the picture of his body went viral on social media. (KNS)

