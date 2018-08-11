Langate family claims their kin among slain militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 10:
A family from Langate Friday approached police with a claim that one among the five militants killed in Rafiabad forests was their kin.
Bashir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Langate, approached police, claiming that one among the slain militants was Muzaffar Ahmad Mir whom they identified through pictures that have gone viral on social media.
Muzaffar had gone missing a week ago from his residence and reportedly joined the militant ranks.
Soon after the family saw the picture, they approached concerned Police Station Langate.
"We were told to meet the SHO concerned in Dangiwacha in whose jurisdiction the encounter took place. Later we approached the Police station Dangiwacha," Bashir said.
He said the family was told to approach SSP office Sopore.
"We later met SSP Sopore and he assured us if the claim will come true, police will help the family in exhumation of the body," Bashir said.
Meanwhile, reports said another youth hailing from Baramulla namely Mohammad Suhail Akhoon who was also missing from the last couple of weeks is said to be the second slain among the five militants killed in Rafiabad.
All the five slain militants whom army claimed were foreigners were buried at Hamam Markote late last evening.
SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal said the family approached him and further action would be taken after completion of preliminary investigations.
"Let police conduct the preliminary investigations. If the investigations reveal that one of the slain militant is member of the family, police will initiate the process to exhume the body," he said.
Asked about reports that another missing youth Suhail Ahmad Akhoon was also among the slain militants, SSP refused to comment.