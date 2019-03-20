About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic due to fresh landslides and shootings on Wednesday.

An official said the traffic was suspended following landslides and shooting stones at Panthal and other places between Ramban and Ramsu on Wednesday morning.

He said rains and intermittent shooting stones hampered the road clearance operation.

 

(File photo)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

              

Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic due to fresh landslides and shootings on Wednesday.

An official said the traffic was suspended following landslides and shooting stones at Panthal and other places between Ramban and Ramsu on Wednesday morning.

He said rains and intermittent shooting stones hampered the road clearance operation.

 

(File photo)

News From Rising Kashmir

;