Landslides, shooting stones shut Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic due to fresh landslides and shootings on Wednesday.
An official said the traffic was suspended following landslides and shooting stones at Panthal and other places between Ramban and Ramsu on Wednesday morning.
He said rains and intermittent shooting stones hampered the road clearance operation.
(File photo)
