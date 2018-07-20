Landslides disrupt traffic on historic Mughal road

AgenciesSrinagar
Traffic on historic 86-km-long Mughal road was disrupted for several hours due to landslides, triggered by rains on Friday, while Srinagar-Jammu and highway linking Ladakh with Kashmir are through.
Traffic on the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, was suspended due to landslides, triggered by rain at Dobjan Zaznar. However, the authorities immediately put into service sophisticated machines and men and cleared the landslide partially.
'We have restored one-way traffic at Zaznar,' a traffic police official said, adding, 'At that particular point we are allowing vehicles from Shopian and Rajouri and Poonch side on rotation to avoid traffic jam.'