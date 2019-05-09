Landslides close Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 09, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed due to fresh landslides on Thursday morning, a traffic police official said.

Authorities had announced that traffic will ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Thursday after civilian traffic remained suspended yesterday due to ban to allow free and secure movement of security force convoy, he said.

However, traffic was suspended on the highway this morning following fresh huge landslides at Digdol Ramban last evening, traffic police said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have already pressed into service sophisticated machine and men to clear the landslides, he said.

However, he said, it will take 24 hours to put through traffic on the highway.

Traffic will be resumed only after getting a green signal from officials posted at different places.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded at different places on the highway.

Meanwhile, only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the Srinagar-Leh highway, he said adding Ladakh bound vehicles will be allowed to ply from Sonmarg in central Kashmir to Kargil in Ladakh region today.

However, the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) have to leave from 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs from Sonmarg while Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from 1000 hrs to 1300 hrs.

No vehicle will be allowed after the deadline, he said.

Only one-way traffic will ply on 86-km-long historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

Today LMVs and HMVs will ply from Shopian to another side of the other side of Pir-ki-Gali. However, vehicles will have to leave Herpora and Shopian between 0600 hrs to 1500 hrs, he said.

