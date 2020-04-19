Landslides block highway traffic for 2nd day

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Irfan Yattoo

• Vehicles carrying essential commodities to ply on highway today

• Thunder showers, strong gusty winds till Monday: Met

Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway remained suspended for second day on Saturday after fresh landslides while Metrological department predicted thundershowers along with strong gusty winds in Kashmir till Monday.

Officials of Traffic department said about 500-600 carrying essential commodity vehicles were stranded on the highway and were being cleared till Saturday late night.

They said fresh landslides at Digdole, Planthiyal, Cafeteria mode and Ramsu blocked the traffic on the highway.

The traffic on highway was suspended on Friday.

“Due to continuous rainfall in the area, clearance operation was delayed. On Sunday, the stranded vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway,” the traffic official said.

The highway is presently open to essential services only in view of lockdown to combat the Coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, Director Metrological Department Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir that plains including Srinagar recorded intermittent rains since early Friday till Saturday afternoon.

Srinagar recorded 11mm of rains, Qazigund 23 mm, Pahalgam 12mm, Kupwara 21mm, Kokernag 18 mm, Gulmarg 18 mm, Konibal (Pulwama) 10 mm, MeT officials said.

With the continuous rains from last two days, water level of famous Dal Lake in Srinagar has risen to over 10 feet, 5 inches from the normal level.

Lotus said they are expecting intermittent light to moderate rains at isolated places in Kashmir. “There will also be thunderstorm and strong gusty winds at scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday evening”.

He said weather is likely to remain erratic during next one week in Valley.



