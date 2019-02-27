Landslide, road sinking closes Jammu-Srinagar highway on 3rd day

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday due to landslides and sinking of road.
An official said the landslide clearance operation has started at Mom Passi in Ramban-Ramsoo sector.
He said concrete has been laid to repair the portion of the road that had sunken near the Ramban town.
"Once the restoration work in completed thereafter the stranded traffic will be allowed to move," the official said.
Meanwhile, the intending travellers have been asked not to start their journey without contacting traffic department control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar to know the status of highway.
(Representational picture)