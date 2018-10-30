Landslide kills JCB operator on Sgr-Jmu highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A landslide hit a JCB operator at Digdol on Srinagar-Jammu highway late Monday night and he died on spot.
Reports said that Jamshed Ahmad (23), a native of Doda, was hit by the slide at midnight in Digdol area of Ramban district, resulting in his death on spot.
DSP headquarter Ramban, Asgar Malik said an FIR has been lodged against the contractor company under relevant section of RPC at police station Ramban.
Meanwhile, the strategic highway has been restored for one-way traffic following restoration work.
(Representional picture)