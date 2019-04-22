Landslide damages houses in Doda

April 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A dozen houses were damaged in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, officials said.



No casualty was reported in the the incident, which took place in Dogrun-Bathri village of Kahara tehsil, about 60 km from here, Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah, Raj Singh Gouria said.



Based on preliminary information, Gouria said seven residential houses were completely buried under the debris of the "massive" landslide which struck around 9.00 am.



Five other houses got partially damaged due to shooting of stones, which followed the landslip, the officer said.



The SP said local residents had been shifted earlier to safer locations after a landslip warning was issued in the aftermath of the Bathri landside on March 13, in which over 35 shops were buried.



Gouria said a police party was carrying out search operations in the village to ensure no one was trapped in the debris.



He said the district administration has been alerted about the incident.

