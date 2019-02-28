About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Landslide closes Jammu-Srinagar highway again

Published at February 28, 2019


Landslide closes Jammu-Srinagar highway again

Agencies

Srinagar

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was again closed on Thursday due to fresh landslide in Ramsoo-Ramban sector, a day after it opened for stranded traffic.

The fresh landslides occurred at Mom Passi around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

An official said that the landslide clearance operation has started.

"No vehicular traffic will be allowed till the landslide debris are cleared," he said.

On Wednesday around 250 vehicles including trucks carrying petroleum products, had crossed the Mom Passi to reach the valley.

Officials in Srinagar said the supply position of petroleum products including diesel, petrol and LPG has eased now.

 

(Representational picture)

