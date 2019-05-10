About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

Nine civilians were killed while nine others sustained injuries in landmine explosions in two Afghan provinces, authorities said Friday.

In one incident on Friday morning, five civilians were killed and four others wounded after a vehicle carrying them touched off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nawa Maish district of central Daykundi province, district chief Hajji Baal Khan said.

The wounded were shifted to the district hospital and the next-of-kin of the victims were notified, the official added.

In northern Faryab province, four children were killed and five others wounded in an IED blast in a village of Dawlat Abad district on Thursday evening, provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Urash said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

              

Nine civilians were killed while nine others sustained injuries in landmine explosions in two Afghan provinces, authorities said Friday.

In one incident on Friday morning, five civilians were killed and four others wounded after a vehicle carrying them touched off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nawa Maish district of central Daykundi province, district chief Hajji Baal Khan said.

The wounded were shifted to the district hospital and the next-of-kin of the victims were notified, the official added.

In northern Faryab province, four children were killed and five others wounded in an IED blast in a village of Dawlat Abad district on Thursday evening, provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Urash said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;