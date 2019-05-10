Landmine explosions in Afghanistan claims nine lives

May 10, 2019 | Agencies

Nine civilians were killed while nine others sustained injuries in landmine explosions in two Afghan provinces, authorities said Friday.

In one incident on Friday morning, five civilians were killed and four others wounded after a vehicle carrying them touched off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Nawa Maish district of central Daykundi province, district chief Hajji Baal Khan said.

The wounded were shifted to the district hospital and the next-of-kin of the victims were notified, the official added.

In northern Faryab province, four children were killed and five others wounded in an IED blast in a village of Dawlat Abad district on Thursday evening, provincial police spokesman Abdul Karim Urash said.