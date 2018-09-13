About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Land approved for Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kupwara

Published at September 13, 2018 01:06 AM

KVKs to be established in all districts


SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 12:

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved transfer of State land measuring 77 Kanal& 17 Marla situated at villages of Regipora, Bohipora and Kupwara of District Kupwara to the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology Kashmir (SKUAST-K) for establishing Krishi Vigyan Kendra.
The SAC further directed the Agriculture Production Department to take up the matter with SKUAST-Kashmir/Jammu for establishment of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in other districts of the State, as are without such facilities.

