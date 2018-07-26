Land and revenue

After two governments and many years, the biggest land scam that was exposed by the failing Roshni Act, is yet to be unearthed completely. Proper account and records about 20 lakh kanals of state land are yet to be provided by the government. Massive stretches of land encroached and usurped by some people is yet to be freed. Interestingly, there have been allegations against some ministers and politicians in all previous governments of illegally acquiring/ usurping the state land. Due to the bungling of authorities responsible for maintaining land records, the state has suffered heavy losses in the last over ten years. It was the then Principal Accountant General (PAG) Audit, Subhash Chander Pandey, who made a jibe at the state government for not adhering to the guidelines of Roshni Act. Massive losses have long been reported due to discrepancies in the way the Act’s guidelines were followed. In the last two decades important information has been lost in intricacies, probably with intent. The revenue realized after the state land was allotted has been insignificant compared to the targets set. While fingers were pointed at the department officials but names of some politicians also figured in various allegations of land encroachments. Srinagar District Administration constituted a committee to determine the actual Nazool land in the city. A committee of tehsildars was constituted to prepare an inventory. Years after people want to know whether the records are intact or the government is still fiddling on the matter. Failure of the governments to provide the records in the first place and digitize them proves that there are elements within that want the corruption and scams of the highest order to continue. Does the government have records of actual land possessed by the State? So much time has elapsed since the Roshni Act, but there been not a word on the actual land records. The customary practice in assembly every year is the land and buildings occupied by the army and other armed forces in the state. If the revenue as was set by the government only would have been generated, the state could have had its own mega power project installed. It also raises an important concern – whether the governments really wanted the state to be dependent on external aid.