Lance Naik Nazir to be conferred with Ashok Chakra

PTINew Delhi, Jan 24:
Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was killed in an encounter with forces at Shopian in south Kashmir Kashmir in November last year, would be conferred with the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award, officials said Thursday.
Wani, 38, hailed from Ashmuji in Kulgmam.
He died on November 25 during a fierce gunfight.
He was a militant, but gave up militants and joined counter insurgent Ikhwan. He later joined the Army in 2004.
Wani was part of a number of anti-militancy operations in South Kashmir, officials said.
Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime military decoration for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.
Wani was also awarded Sena Medal for his indomitable spirit in fighting militants.