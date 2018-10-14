Lalbazar link road in shambles, residents angry

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, October 13:
Residents of Gulburg Lane, Umar Colony, Lalbazar, Srinagar on Saturday expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of the link road which has not been macadamized over the years.
The residents claimed the road has been in shambles for a long time. It remains muddy and when it rains situation worsens, making it difficult to commute through. Ismail Wani, a resident of Lalbazar said, “It has been a long time since the road was repaired. The number of potholes is causing many difficulties for drivers to navigate vehicles and many passengers have met with accidents due to the filthy condition of it.”
Wani stated the accidents could have been avoided had the authorities been serious about repairing the dilapidated roads. Questioning the authorities, he said, “How long does it take for the R&B department to repair the roads or do they want more accidents and deaths to take place before they carry out their duty?”
Another local resident, wishing anonymity, alleged the department of prioritizing “the powerful” over common citizens. “There are other roads in the area where government officials and VIPs reside, they are being properly and regularly attending to, however, when it comes to the general public even the busy roads are being ignored,” he said.
The residents also said it is very difficult, especially for school children and elderly people to walk on the road.
“Despite making repeated pleas to the concerned authorities, requesting them to repair the road no measures have been taken so far,” residents said.
Locals threatened of agitation if action is further delayed. “We are waiting for election sessions, after the elections, we will approach Vigilance and file an RTI; if the department claims to have no funds how do they repair and macadamize other roads in the same area.”
Meanwhile, officials at R&B department said they will look into the matter and if the problems are found genuine, they assured to repair the road soon.