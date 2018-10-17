Lalbazar link road in shambles, authorities unmoved

Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Oct 13:
Residents of Gulbarg Lane, Umar Colony in Lalbazar area of Srinagar have expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of the link road which they said has not been macadamized over the years.
The residents claimed that the road has been in shambles every time and has proven troublesome as the road remains in muddy condition and in case of rains situation worsens making it difficult to commute through.
They said commuters and residents face inconvenience as the road causes poor sanitation and affects the environment.
Ismail Wani, a resident of Lalbazar said, “It has been a long time since the road was repaired. The number of potholes is causing difficulties for drivers to navigate their vehicles and many passengers have met with accidents due to the filthy condition of road.”
Wani said the accidents could have been avoided had the authorities been serious about repairing the dilapidated road.
Questioning the authorities, he said, “How long does it take the R&B department to repair the roads or do they want more accidents and deaths to take place to carry out their duty?
Another local resident wishing anonymity accused the department of a biased approach towards the officials and VIPs.
“There are other roads in the area where government officials and VIPs reside that do not take much time for maintenance, but when it comes to the general public even the busy roads are delayed too much,” he said.
The residents also said it is very difficult, especially for school children and elderly people to walk on the road.
“Despite repeated pleas to the concerned authorities, requesting them to repair the road but no measures have been taken so far as we have been neglected completely,” the residents said.
They also threatened to take harsh steps if the authorities don’t pay heed to their sufferings. “We are waiting for elections to be over. After elections we would approach the Vigilance Organization and file an RTI, if the department claims to have no funds how do they repair and macadamize other roads in the same area.”
Meanwhile, officials at R&B department said they will look into the matter and if the problems are found genuine, they would repair the road soon.