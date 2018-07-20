Lal Singh may launch his own party in Jammu

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu:
Facing neglect from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Choudhary Lal Singh, who is currently a BJP legislator from Basohli Assembly Constituency, may launch his own political party in the Jammu region.
Supported by several social, religious, and other organizations from Jammu, Choudhary Lal Singh has been organizing series of public meetings in support of CBI probe in Rasana-rape-and-murder case.
“Though officially no concern is being shown about the public rallies against the Lal Singh, there is resentment against Lal Singh who is projecting himself as lone leader from Jammu,” said BJP insiders who wished not to be named.
They said that Lal Singh is trying to emerge as “only leader from the Jammu plains while BJP is unhappy with his activities”.
“His activities are not given any nod. He is holding rallies in all the places. High Command is well aware about his activities and know he may be going to launch his own political party due which he is isolated,” said the BJP leader.
As resentment is growing in Jammu within BJP, senior leader Ram Madhav had to visit Bani, Basohli both areas of Kathua district and Samba district but at eleventh hour it was cancelled due to unknown reasons.
“Madhav will come to Jammu on July 22. He will chair meetings of the office bearers, and legislators at the BJP headquarters,” said the BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.
BJP State President has ruled out any such differences within the party over Lal Singh, Ravinder Raina – also MLA Nowshera – told Rising Kashmir “BJP has not him to hold rallies but Lal Singh has appraised us (BJP) that he is seeking justice for Asifa by holding public meetings.”
“I don’t think, he is going to launch his own political party,” denied BJP State President, when asked whether Lal Singh is campaigning to launch his own political party.
Recently, erstwhile royal family member Ranvijay Singh also participated in a torchlight procession led by Choudhary Lal Singh in Gandhi Nagar and Trikuta Nagar. He is the son of BJP’s MLC Ajatshatru Singh. Ajatshatru is grandson of last Dogra Ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.
During his rallies, Choudhary Lal Singh can be heard about highlighting glory of Dogra rule in Jammu and Kashmir to Gilgit-Baltistan.