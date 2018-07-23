Lal Singh floats 'apolitical' outfit to ‘fight for Dogra rights’

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
BJP leader Choudhary Lal Singh on Sunday launched the Dogra Savabhiman Sangathan, saying the "apolitical" organisation “would fight” against the alleged discrimination faced by the community in Jammu region.
Singh, a legislator from Basholi Assembly Constituency, released the new outfit's vision document and flag at an event in Jammu to mark the 100 days of his campaign demanding a CBI probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic community in Kathua district in Jammu region.
The body of the girl from a nomadic community was found on January 17, a week after she had gone missing, triggering public outrage across India.
It had also led to political unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.
Singh and his party colleague Chander Prakash Ganga had to resign from the council of ministers in the previous PDP-BJP government after questions were raised on their participation in a rally organised in support of the people arrested in the rape-murder case. The Jammu Bar Association had alleged that Dogra community members were targeted by the crime branch.
"Dogra Savabhiman Sangathan is the outcome of a vigorous campaign to restore the pride of Dogras, which was hurt by labelling them pro-rapist and pro-criminal. The apolitical group will fight for the rights of Dogras...," Singh said.
"We want justice for the little victim who united the people of Jammu region. We are demanding CBI probe to ensure that justice is done in the case," he said, accusing former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of mishandling the matter.
He said he had decided to float the new group as people of Jammu region were "betrayed" by their politicians.
Listing the 21 points mentioned in the vision document, he said the group would also work to fulfil the aspirations of refugees from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and ensure their “honourable” settlement.