Lal Singh declines to withdraw nomination

March 28, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

‘Will organize big rallies in BJP bastions’

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan (DSS) founder and contesting candidate from Jammu-Poonch and Doda-Udhampur seat Choudhary Lal Singh has declined to withdraw nomination forms on appeal of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) even as BJP’s senior leader Ram Madhav is still hopeful.

“I have nothing to do with them (BJP). I will organize big public rallies in their areas. They will see. I am not in contact with them,” Choudhary Lal Singh, former Minister and DSS founder, told Rising Kashmir, when asked whether he will withdraw his nomination form.

Even as Choudhary Lal Singh has declined to withdraw his nomination, BJP’s top leader and point man on J&K, Ram Madhav said they “will contact with those from party to withdraw nomination papers”.

Madhav was confident that BJP will win both the seats of Jammu-Poonch and Doda-Udhampur-Kathua, even as their party candidates have been facing stiff contest in 2019 polls unlike 2014.

Pertinently, Congress party i.e. Raman Bhalla (Jammu-Poonch) and Vikramaditya Singh (Doda-Udhampur-Kathua) have been contesting with the support of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Though BJP claimed to have been trying to convince Lal Singh, the DSS leaders are criticizing BJP in their public meetings across Jammu.

“They have gone mad. Why they did not order CBI probe in Rasana rape-and-murder case? We have been protesting since last one year,” said DSS leader and brother of Choudhary Lal Singh, Rajinder Singh, while speaking to a local channel in Kathua.

He said there is no chance of withdrawing in support of BJP candidate.

“If Ravinder Raina, BJP State President, has courage, they should order CBI probe in Rasana case, and accept Chief Minister from Jammu,” he asked the BJP when asked about the statement by Raina.

He further said that BJP, Congress, National Conference, or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot do justice with Jammu.

Babby, who was arrested by the police, after he allegedly used derogatory remarks against then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Till the filing of this report, Lal Singh was holding a public meeting in Hiranagar.

