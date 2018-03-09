‘Lal Ded and her legacy carried by women poets in Kashmir’

Academy organizes multi-lingual symposia
Srinagar:
J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages today organized a Multi lingual Ladies Symposia on the international world women’s day.
The event was held at head quarters of the Academy, Lal Mandi Srinagar which was presided over by noted poetess and Academician Prof. Naseem Shifayee, while Dr Shabnam Ashayee was chief guest on the occasion. Expressing her views on the occasion Prof. Naseem Shifayee said that “we have rich traditions of Poetry in Kashmir initiated by women Lal Ded and this legacy has been carried forward by Habba Khatoon, Arni Maal and others. She congratulated The Academy for organizing this purposeful function on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
Earlier, in his welcome address Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Tak, Chief Editor JKAACL presented brief resume of the activities which are women specific so as to provide them suitable plateform by the Academy. The Poetess who recited there poetry on the occasion include Hameeda Shah Akhter, Shahida Shabnam, Zareefa Jan, Roohi Jan, Naseem Shifayee, Shagufta Zahid, Haleema Qadri, Nikhat Nazar, Shabnam Ashayee, Parveen Raja, Shakeela Begum, Aabida Naveed, Shaziya Kousar, Rihana Aziz, Nasreen Khan, Basharat un Nisa and many more.
The function was attended by the large number of women from different walks of life. A proceeding of the function was conducted by Dr Nikhat Nazar and vote of thanks was presented by Ms. NUSRAT JAN senior staff Artist of JKAACL.
