Lal Chowk traders to observe shutdown against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu

Irfan Yatoo

Srinagar

Traders and shopkeepers on Saturday said they will close their shops and other establishments after 3 pm in city hub Lal Chowk against the recent attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu.

President, Lal Chowk traders association, Din Muhammad told Rising Kashmir that they have decided to observe shutdown from 3 pm onwards to protest against attacks by rightwing extremists on Kashmiris in Jammu city.

 “Attacking residential quarters of Kashmiri employees in Gujjar Nagar and Janipur is highly condemnable, and administration should play their part to safeguard every Kashmiri in the Jammu,” he said. 

