Lal Chowk sealed to prevent JRL march over killings in Kahsmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Tuesday sealed commercial hub of Lal Chowk in Srinagar city to prevent a march called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing in Kashmir.
Witnesses said that police erected barricades at Amira Kadal and the Regal Chowk to prevent any movement towards the historic Lal Chowk.
Police Monday had issued a advisory, asking commuters to travel via alternate route as “the stretch of road from Amira Kadal to Regal Chowk will be blocked for traffic”.
Police said commercial vehicles coming from south Kashmir will not be allowed via Sonwar.
Instead the vehicles can navigate via By-pass Nowgam or Sanat Nagar roads, police said.
JRL has called for a march to Lal Chowk today to protest the killings in Kaahmir and Kulgam bloodshed.
On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam.
