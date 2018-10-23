About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lal Chowk march: Yasin Malik detained

Published at October 23, 2018 11:40 AM 0Comment(s)1791views


Lal Chowk march: Yasin Malik detained

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was Tuesday detained by police after he marched to Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Malik was detained along with several other supporters near the Ghanta Ghar, reports said.

Malik had gone into hiding to evade his arrest. He reportedly appeared at a mosque in Kokerbazar near Lal Chowk early today.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a march to Lal Chowk today to protest against the killings in Kashmir.

On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam.

(Representational picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top