Lal Chowk march: Yasin Malik detained

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was Tuesday detained by police after he marched to Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Malik was detained along with several other supporters near the Ghanta Ghar, reports said.
Malik had gone into hiding to evade his arrest. He reportedly appeared at a mosque in Kokerbazar near Lal Chowk early today.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a march to Lal Chowk today to protest against the killings in Kashmir.
On Sunday seven civilians were killed in a blast at a gunfight site at Laroo village of Kulgam.
(Representational picture)