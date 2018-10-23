Lal Chowk march: Mirwaiz defies house arrest, detained

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Tuesday detained Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the killings in Kashmir.
A spokesperson of the amalgam said Mirwaiz was detained by police after he defied his house arrest and tried to march towards Lal Chowk.
He said Mirwaiz was lodged at Nigeen police station.
Earlier, police detained Jammu and Kashmir Libveration Front Chairman Yasin Mailk after he tried to march towards Lal Chowk.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a march to Lal Chowk today to protest against the killings in Kashmir.